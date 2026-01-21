Norway reminds NATO allies of Russian threat amid Greenland tensions

NATO is facing difficult times due to the crisis over Greenland, but Western allies must remember their common adversary is Russia, which is increasing its military presence in the Arctic, Norway's defence minister said on Wednesday.

Tore Sandvik was speaking as the Western military alliance is fraying under the pressure of US President Donald Trump's relentless push to acquire Greenland from fellow NATO ally Denmark.

"The dimensional threat for the West, for NATO, (for) all members of NATO, still is Russia," Sandvik told a meeting with foreign correspondents in Oslo. "These are demanding times. The situation in NATO is difficult."