Zhuhai Ocean 001
Zhuhai Ocean 001
Non-Naval Security

VESSEL REVIEW | Zhuhai Ocean 001 – Chinese operator places emergency response mothership into service

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China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding recently delivered a new emergency response and monitoring vessel to the Zhuhai Municipal Ocean Development Bureau, the agency responsible for environmental protection in the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong province.

Zhuhai Ocean 001 (珠海海洋001; Zhuhai Haiyang 001) will be operated primarily as a mothership for unmanned vessels.

The newbuild has a steel/aluminium composite superstructure, an LOA of 41.6 metres (136 feet), a beam of seven metres (23 feet), and a depth of 3.9 metres (13 feet).

Fitted with data-gathering equipment and drone facilities

Zhuhai Ocean 001
Zhuhai Ocean 001

The propulsion arrangement, which consists of three 1,641kW (2,200hp) main engines driving three propellers as well as three rudders, can deliver a maximum speed of 27.3 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots.

Wheelhouse Zhuhai Ocean 001(1).jpg
Wheelhouse

The vessel also features water quality sampling equipment, hydrometeorological equipment, cameras, and facilities for housing, deploying and recovering unmanned vehicles. The vessel will use the unmanned vehicles to support emergency response functions such as search and rescue and disaster prevention and control.

Laid out for extended-duration operations

Mess Zhuhai Ocean 001(1).jpg
Mess

The onboard facilities include a conference room and a mess, allowing personnel to operate offshore for extended periods.

Zhuhai Ocean 001 will be operated primarily in the waters off Guangdong.

Zhuhai Ocean 001
Zhuhai Ocean 001
Zhuhai Ocean 001
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Emergency response mothership
Flag: China
Owner: Zhuhai Municipal Ocean Development Bureau, China
Builder: Jianglong Shipbuilding, China
Superstructure construction material: Steel; aluminium
Length overall: 41.6 metres (136 feet)
Beam: 7.0 metres (23 feet)
Depth: 3.9 metres (13 feet)
Main engines: 3 x 1,641 kW (2,200 hp)
Propulsion: 3 x propellers
Rudders: 3
Maximum speed: 27.3 knots
Cruising speed: 25 knots
Accommodation: Mess; conference room
Operational area: Guangdong, China
Asia
China
Jianglong Shipbuilding
Zhuhai Ocean 001 (vessel)
Zhuhai Municipal Ocean Development Bureau
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com