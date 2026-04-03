VESSEL REVIEW | Zhuhai Ocean 001 – Chinese operator places emergency response mothership into service

China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding recently delivered a new emergency response and monitoring vessel to the Zhuhai Municipal Ocean Development Bureau, the agency responsible for environmental protection in the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong province.

Zhuhai Ocean 001 (珠海海洋001; Zhuhai Haiyang 001) will be operated primarily as a mothership for unmanned vessels.

The newbuild has a steel/aluminium composite superstructure, an LOA of 41.6 metres (136 feet), a beam of seven metres (23 feet), and a depth of 3.9 metres (13 feet).