VESSEL REVIEW | Tutaia – Harbour patrol catamaran to serve New Zealand’s Waikato Region

Tutaia ("Vigilance") will be used primarily to help maintain buoys and to conduct boating safety patrols throughout the Waikato region, which has seen a growing population and a subsequent increase in boating activity.

The purpose-built, aluminium catamaran replaces the Waikato Regional Council's 17-year-old vessel Maroro. The newer boat was developed under the council’s long-term plan to improve maritime services and thus features a number of custom enhancements tailored to meet the unique needs of the council's maritime services team when operating in both coastal and inland waters.