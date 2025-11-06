VESSEL REVIEW | Nihonbare – New landing craft delivered to Japan Ground Self-Defence Force

Secondary disaster response function

The MTG will initially be equipped with 10 vessels. This number will include Nihonbare and three other LCUs from the same class that are to be delivered in the coming months.

Because of their significant transport capacities, the LCUs may also be employed for secondary roles such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. In this capacity, they will deliver items such as food, prefabricated medical facilities and construction equipment to affected areas even those lacking in port infrastructure.

Editor’s note: Unlike its sister service the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, the JGSDF does not use the “JS” prefix for its vessels.