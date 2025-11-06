VESSEL REVIEW | Nihonbare – New landing craft delivered to Japan Ground Self-Defence Force
Japanese shipbuilder Naikai Zosen Corporation recently handed over a new utility landing craft (LCU) to the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force.
Nihonbare ("Clear sky") is the first in a new class of LCUs to be built by Naikai Zosen for operation by the JGSDF.
The vessel has a length of 80 metres (260 feet), a beam of 16 metres (52 feet), a draught of only three metres (10 feet), a displacement of 2,400 tonnes, a crew complement of 30, and deck space for transporting any combination of vehicles, dry cargo, 20-foot ISO containers, and troops.
The propulsion system, which includes a bow thruster, can deliver speeds of up to 15 knots.
Built to reinforce Japan's outer defensive line
The LCU will be operated by the JGSDF under a new joint unit called the Maritime Transport Group.
This unit, which will also consist of Air and Maritime Self-Defence Force personnel, will transport military equipment and other assets to Okinawa and the remote islands in the Ryukyus to reinforce the outer defence of southwestern Japan.
Secondary disaster response function
The MTG will initially be equipped with 10 vessels. This number will include Nihonbare and three other LCUs from the same class that are to be delivered in the coming months.
Because of their significant transport capacities, the LCUs may also be employed for secondary roles such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. In this capacity, they will deliver items such as food, prefabricated medical facilities and construction equipment to affected areas even those lacking in port infrastructure.
Editor’s note: Unlike its sister service the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, the JGSDF does not use the “JS” prefix for its vessels.