VESSEL REVIEW | Gavilan I – Fast boat for Spanish Tax Agency's coastal patrol and surveillance activities

The Spanish Tax Agency (Agencia Estatal de Administración Tributaria; AEAT) recently took delivery of a new coastal patrol boat built by local company Rodman Polyships.

Gavilán I will be operated by the AEAT’s maritime surveillance division on the Muros Estuary in the province of A Coruña in the northwestern autonomous community of Galicia.

The vessel has been specially designed to carry out operational tasks in bays, river mouths, and any area near the coast where her services may be required.