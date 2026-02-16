VESSEL REVIEW | Gavilan I – Fast boat for Spanish Tax Agency's coastal patrol and surveillance activities
The Spanish Tax Agency (Agencia Estatal de Administración Tributaria; AEAT) recently took delivery of a new coastal patrol boat built by local company Rodman Polyships.
Gavilán I will be operated by the AEAT’s maritime surveillance division on the Muros Estuary in the province of A Coruña in the northwestern autonomous community of Galicia.
The vessel has been specially designed to carry out operational tasks in bays, river mouths, and any area near the coast where her services may be required.
Durable multi-role platform
Built in FRP and composites for improved handling and durability, she will also be used to transport personnel between nearby areas and to complement the AEAT’s longer-ranged vessels in countering smuggling by sea.
The new patrol boat measures only 11.4 by 3.4 metres (37.4 by 11 feet), allowing ease of navigation in shallow littoral areas.
The builder said she has been developed to combine high performance, reliability, construction quality, and navigation characteristics in accordance with the specific requirements set out by the owner.
High sprint speed ideal for littoral operations
Gavilán I is powered by two Mercury F350 four-stroke outboard engines, each with a rated output of 350 hp (260 kW). These will enable the boat to reach a maximum speed in excess of 40 knots and sail up to 150 nautical miles.
The boat will be crewed by four people while tank capacities are 800 litres (180 gallons) and 50 litres (10 gallons) for fuel and freshwater, respectively.
The electronics suite includes a Furuno package consisting of a radar, multi-function displays, an electronic compass, a class B AIS, a GPS, and a PA system.
The electronics are optimised for limited all-weather use since the vessel will primarily be used for shorter-duration patrols and transits, thus freeing up the AEAT’s larger assets for more demanding missions off the coast.
The other electronics include an Inmarsat terminal, a Jotron Tron SART, and Hytera portable radios, ensuring effective communication during regular operations.