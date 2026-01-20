VESSEL REVIEW | FIC-1700 – UK-built interceptor boat with increased capacity and range
UK boatbuilder the Marine Specialised Technology Group (MST Group) recently introduced a new series of interceptor boat.
The series of fast interceptor craft (FIC) has been jointly developed with naval architecture firm BMT and is specifically designed for all-weather rapid deployment operations. Duties will include maritime law enforcement, border control, interception and boarding, counter-terrorism, and counter-piracy.
The MST Group said the first boat in the series has already been delivered. End-user familiarisation training is now being conducted aboard the vessel before it will be deployed into service.
Larger than standard interceptors but offering similar performance
The FIC was built to provide greater speed, endurance, range, firepower and carrying capacity, allowing operators to travel further, more quickly and with greater autonomy and stealth.
“The owner wanted a very high-speed, long-range solution for VBSS [visit, board, search and seizure, ed] operations, which would dramatically enhance their existing capabilities, offering them autonomy and greater flexibility in extreme conditions,” Philip Hilbert, Sales Director at the MST Group, told Baird Maritime.
“Naturally this required a much larger platform size and whilst the FIC is significantly larger than traditional small interceptors, it is engineered to deliver agility that rivals smaller platforms through high-power-to-weight density and advanced stabilisation to achieve tactical agility and rapid response times typically found only in smaller interceptors.”
The vessel has a length of 17.35 metres (56.92 feet), a beam of 4.75 metres (15.6 feet), and a displacement of 22,000 kg at full load. The craft also boasts low radar and sound signatures combined with an increased work platform, extended range, and overnight accommodation for four crewmembers.
Space is also available for up to 12 additional troops or other personnel.
Four Mercury Verado V12 petrol outboards, each with a rated output of 600 hp (450 kW), enable the vessel to achieve a top speed in excess of 50 knots, a cruising speed of 35 knots, and a range of 650 nautical miles whilst providing improved handling and stability. The outboards are fed by a 7,400-litre (1,600-gallon) tank.
“It’s the first boat of its kind in the military sector in Europe to utilise this quad V12 configuration,” said Hilbert.
Electronics with advanced early warning features
The craft also features a Simrad package consisting of three NSS16 Evo3 and one NSS12 Evo3 multi-function displays (MFDs) with trackball controls, a Halo 20+ radar, a heading sensor, and a ForwardScan echosounder. DST meanwhile supplied the boat with an OTUS-230M gyrostabilised electro-optical camera.
The rest of the electronics suite includes marine and tactical communications equipment.
MST integrated a custom C-zone digital vessel control system including all switching, alarms and craft configuration seamlessly into the Simrad MFD system that controls the entire craft over a networked CAN bus system. The latter optimises the vessel's performance for high-speed, high-stress maritime environments and provides an intuitive solution where the crew can activate complex groups of systems – whether in patrol, combat, or stealth mode – with a single touch, rather than managing multiple manual switches.
“The system provides instant alerts for blown fuses, low voltage, or unusual bilge pump activity, which is vital for maintaining a high-speed craft's integrity and allows ‘smart triggers’ to be programmed to resolve issues automatically, such as load shedding to preserve battery power for engines during critical operations,” Hilbert told Baird Maritime.
“For us as the boatbuilder, this system drastically reduces the amount of heavy copper cabling required, and by placing localised modules near loads, systems can save tens of kilograms in harness weight. This weight reduction directly helps the boat's top speed, fuel efficiency, and acceleration.”
Other enhancements include five mounts for machine guns of up to 12.7mm calibre, shock mitigation seating to protect the crew during high-speed transits in rough seas, and a modular ergonomic console design that will allow for frequent equipment upgrades throughout the craft's lifetime. A gyrostabilised remote weapon station can also be fitted.
“Shockwave advanced shock mitigation seating was chosen for the crew with custom enhanced multi-position seated/lean/standing options with additional support and S3 suspension for extreme conditions,” Hilbert added. “Embarked forces have mission-configurable S3 jockey seats all with folding seat configurations to allow flexible and rapid reconfiguration on the deck attachment rails.”
The accommodation features an air-conditioned environment offering two full berths and two cot berths, a spacious head with shower, a galley, and storage options including a Raufoss Prorack modular weapon stowage system. The accommodation is configured to permit overnight deployment if needed.
Can accommodate alternative propulsion and other protective features
Hilbert explained that the FIC project presented challenges during the design phase. In particular, the design team had to maintain the extreme speed and agility of a small interceptor on a much larger 17.35-metre platform with a 22,500kg full load displacement.
“We relocated our entire operation from Liverpool to a new shipyard in Bromborough in 2022 during the development phase of the craft. Managing the build schedule while scaling up facility capabilities was a significant organisational hurdle.”
Ultimately, however, the BMT/MST team were able to deliver the boat and ensure it met the required design parameters. The project even provided key learnings that MST has already begun applying to other vessels being built at its facilities.
“Designing and building the initial FIC provided us with critical data for developing more advanced, specialised variations of the same design,” Hilbert told Baird Maritime. “Future versions of the craft featuring inboard diesel propulsion and enclosed ballistic wheelhouses are already being developed for other clients.”