VESSEL REVIEW | FIC-1700 – UK-built interceptor boat with increased capacity and range

UK boatbuilder the Marine Specialised Technology Group (MST Group) recently introduced a new series of interceptor boat.

The series of fast interceptor craft (FIC) has been jointly developed with naval architecture firm BMT and is specifically designed for all-weather rapid deployment operations. Duties will include maritime law enforcement, border control, interception and boarding, counter-terrorism, and counter-piracy.

The MST Group said the first boat in the series has already been delivered. End-user familiarisation training is now being conducted aboard the vessel before it will be deployed into service.