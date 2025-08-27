VESSEL REFIT | Modernised troop transport boat for Swedish Armed Forces' reserve unit

The Home Guard had previously operated Swedish Royal Navy boats on loan. With the acquisition of these refit vessels, the reserve force will finally have its own maritime assets that are readily available for use throughout the year.

The two vessels were originally built in the early 2000s as command and troop transport boats for the Swedish Royal Navy’s amphibious forces. They were taken out of service in 2015 and thereafter spent several years in lay-up, until a decision was made by the armed forces to modernise them, extend their lifespans, and place them back on regular operations.