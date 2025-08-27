VESSEL REFIT | Modernised troop transport boat for Swedish Armed Forces' reserve unit
Swedish shipyard Simrishamns Varv has completed refitting an existing troop transport vessel of the Swedish Armed Forces.
The 23.5-metre vessel is one of two large troop transport boats that will be operated by the Home Guard, a Swedish Armed Forces reserve component that is tasked primarily with territorial defence duties. The refit works were carried out at Simrishamns Varv under the supervision of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (Försvarets Materielverk; FMV).
The Home Guard had previously operated Swedish Royal Navy boats on loan. With the acquisition of these refit vessels, the reserve force will finally have its own maritime assets that are readily available for use throughout the year.
The two vessels were originally built in the early 2000s as command and troop transport boats for the Swedish Royal Navy’s amphibious forces. They were taken out of service in 2015 and thereafter spent several years in lay-up, until a decision was made by the armed forces to modernise them, extend their lifespans, and place them back on regular operations.
Upgraded propulsion and expanded seating capacity
Prior to the commencement of the refit, FMV conducted a 72-month general review of the vessels due to the many years they spent onshore while in long-term lay-up.
Johanna Norén, Project Manager for FMV's Marine Business Area, said that the refit entailed a number of upgrades. Each vessel's propulsion system has been modernised with the installation of new engines and waterjets.
A new navigation system has also been fitted, while the previous command and control setup below the main deck was removed to permit the integration of additional seats, thus expanding troop transport capability.
The boat that has already completed undergoing the refit now has a troop capacity of 35 and is crewed by three personnel.
Improved stability and comfort
The wheelhouse has been modified to feature a layout similar to that on each of the Swedish Royal Navy’s CB90-class fast attack craft. Operators can easily switch between the two different vessel types due to the reduced need for additional familiarisation and training.
Norén said that the troop transport is a more stable platform than the CB90. It also generates less noise compared to the attack craft.
The first refit boat has just completed undergoing harbour and sea acceptance trials and will be assigned to the Home Guard detachment in Gotland.
Ownership of both vessels will remain with the armed forces, which will also be responsible for their maintenance (newbuild vessels acquired by the armed forces are typically the responsibility of FMV).