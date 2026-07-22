US Marines conduct training using new reconnaissance boat

US Marines forward-deployed in the Pacific recently conducted training using a new type of combat- and reconnaissance-capable watercraft.

Designated as a multi-mission reconnaissance craft (MMRC), the 40-foot (11-metre) vessel was built to be capable of reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, interdiction, and battlespace shaping operations, all while possessing low-observable features that make it difficult to be detected by hostile forces' sensors.

The 40-foot MMRC is one of two that were accepted by the Marine Corps War Fighting Lab in 2024 following completion by Australia-New Zealand partnership the Whiskey Project Group (TWPG). Each boat can carry up to eight troops and a small inflatable raiding boat.