US Army’s watercraft fleet readiness hampered by maintenance issues

US Army policy establishes a fully mission capable goal of 90 per cent for ground equipment, including watercraft. Fully mission capable means that watercraft are ready and available to perform their missions. However, the fully mission capable rate for watercraft has steadily declined, from 75 per cent in 2020 to less than 40 per cent thus far in 2024.

The army is now drafting a revised watercraft modernisation strategy to outline future end states for Army watercraft by 2030 and 2040. However, the GAO said that until the strategy is finalised, it remains unclear whether it will include any mitigation plans to address the current challenges, risks, and gaps affecting the watercraft fleet.