US Army’s watercraft fleet readiness hampered by maintenance issues
The US Army's ability to meet its mission requirements with its fleet of 70 watercraft is limited, according to a new report published recently by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).
US Army policy establishes a fully mission capable goal of 90 per cent for ground equipment, including watercraft. Fully mission capable means that watercraft are ready and available to perform their missions. However, the fully mission capable rate for watercraft has steadily declined, from 75 per cent in 2020 to less than 40 per cent thus far in 2024.
The army is now drafting a revised watercraft modernisation strategy to outline future end states for Army watercraft by 2030 and 2040. However, the GAO said that until the strategy is finalised, it remains unclear whether it will include any mitigation plans to address the current challenges, risks, and gaps affecting the watercraft fleet.
Developing a mitigation plan to address challenges will enhance the army's ability to meet current and near-term mission requirements. In addition, by assessing the costs and benefits of potential options to improve the army's ability to meet mission requirements, the army will be able to make better decisions on what actions to implement.
Also, the army has struggled to address a series of longstanding maintenance challenges with its watercraft fleet. Using handwritten systems to manage maintenance has adversely affected the fleet's readiness. For example, as of May 2024, one vessel had been out of service for over five years.
Army officials reported several factors contributing to significant delays, including maintenance work.
In February 2024, the army established the Army Watercraft Enterprise Executive Board. The board has taken steps to provide oversight and coordination of army-wide watercraft activities. By developing and issuing a governance framework that reflects all leading practices of effective governance, the army will be better positioned to develop integrated strategies to respond to persistent maintenance challenges.