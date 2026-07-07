Trump reaffirms Greenland stance during NATO summit in Turkey

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Greenland should be controlled by the United States, not Denmark, reaffirming a stance that has caused tensions among NATO allies just as leaders of the alliance gathered for a summit in Turkey.

Trump's assertions that the US must acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, have long strained relations between Washington and Copenhagen — both founding NATO members — and more broadly US ties with Europe.

The issue has since moved to a diplomatic track.

"That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark," Trump said of Greenland in comments to reporters during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.