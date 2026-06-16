Thailand names conciliators for UN maritime dispute with Cambodia

Thailand has appointed conciliators from South Africa and Germany for a UN arbitration process that was initiated by Cambodia to resolve a long-running maritime dispute, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told reporters on Tuesday.

Cambodia launched the compulsory conciliation process under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) earlier this month, after Thailand had unilaterally ended a 2001 agreement that provided a framework for negotiations over the disputed area in the Gulf of Thailand.

Thailand appointed German jurist Rüdiger Wolfrum and South African maritime law expert Albert Hoffman as conciliators, the foreign ministry said.