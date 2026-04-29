Taiwanese minister defies Vietnam with visit to contested islet

The Taiwanese minister in charge of the coast guard visited a second Taiwan-controlled islet deep in the South China Sea, she said on Wednesday, adding that complaints by Vietnam about her trip would not cause any regional tensions.

Taiwan and China claim sovereignty over most of the South China Sea and Taiwan has control of Itu Aba in the contested Spratly Islands in the southern part of the sea.

Writing on her social media page, Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling, whose department runs the coast guard, said that in addition to visiting Itu Aba she had also gone to the nearby and uninhabited Zhongzhou Reef to carry out a beach clean-up.