South Korean FM to discuss structures in disputed waters on China visit

"China is an important neighbour of ours with the two countries being strategic partners," Cho told reporters, adding he would be discussing developing cooperation further with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"I understand President Xi Jinping is going to visit South Korea for the APEC meeting," Cho said. "We will also be discussing details about that."

Cho said it was important as neighbours not to shy away from difficult conversations on "undesirable issues," such as structures erected by China in an area of the ocean where the countries' exclusive economic zones overlap.