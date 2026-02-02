Romania plans Black Sea surveillance boost to protect offshore gas project

Romania will have advanced detection capabilities in the Black Sea by 2027 to protect a pending offshore gas project that will make it into a net gas exporter as well as other infrastructure, the president's economic adviser said.

The European Union and NATO state shares a 650-kilometre (400-mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones repeatedly breach its airspace over the last two years, as well as mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy routes.

The offshore gas project, Neptun Deep, jointly owned by OMV Petrom and state-owned Romgaz will reach first gas in 2027, making Romania the EU's largest gas producer.

"What is certain is that Romania must invest in advanced detection capacities," Radu Burnete, economic adviser to centrist President Nicusor Dan, told Reuters.

"This includes...radars, drones, sensors, the idea is we must be much more aware of what goes on offshore and this is a priority. It must be in place (by 2027)."

Part of the capabilities will be funded through the EU's "SAFE" rearmament initiative - under which Romania will be able to access €16.6 billion from 2026 to 2030.