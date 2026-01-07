VESSEL REVIEW | TCJ-26 – Inland and offshore patrol boat for Turkey's Gendarmerie General Command

The newbuild has an FRP hull, a length of 10.2 metres (33.5 feet), a beam of 3.2 metres (10 feet), a draught of only 0.55 metre (1.8 feet), a displacement of 5.5 tonnes, and space for a crew of three plus up to five additional personnel.

The compact size of the hull means that the boat is also road-transportable, thus giving the GCC greater flexibility in deploying to critical inland or nearshore areas.