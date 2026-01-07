VESSEL REVIEW | TCJ-26 – Inland and offshore patrol boat for Turkey's Gendarmerie General Command
Turkey’s Gendarmerie General Command (GGC) law enforcement agency has acquired a new law enforcement boat designed by defence technology company ASFAT and built by local shipyard Yutek Gemi.
TCJ-26 belongs to a new class of 15 boats capable of operating in inland as well as offshore waters. It was designed by ASFAT with an emphasis on ensuring a high degree of manoeuvrability as well as low operating and maintenance costs.
The newbuild has an FRP hull, a length of 10.2 metres (33.5 feet), a beam of 3.2 metres (10 feet), a draught of only 0.55 metre (1.8 feet), a displacement of 5.5 tonnes, and space for a crew of three plus up to five additional personnel.
The compact size of the hull means that the boat is also road-transportable, thus giving the GCC greater flexibility in deploying to critical inland or nearshore areas.
Designed for interception and long-endurance missions
The twin-step V hull enhances stability and reduces drag, while the lightweight construction ensures improved performance under a range of speed settings.
Two Honda 250hp (190kW) outboard engines fed by a 530-litre (120-gallon) petrol tank deliver a top speed in excess of 35 knots and a range of 120 nautical miles. This makes the boat ideal for pursuit and interception.
Compact multi-role platform suitable for remote waters
The wheelhouse electronics include a Simrad NSS Evo3 radar. The crew facilities meanwhile include a cabin and a toilet for providing relief when the boat is deployed on extended offshore patrols.
Although the boat is unarmed in its standard configuration, the design can incorporate modules with mounts for machine guns and other light automatic weapons if needed.
Design work on the new GGC boat was undertaken in compliance with Türk Loydu class requirements.
As part of the GGC, the boat will be operated primarily in Turkey’s rural areas (whereas the country’s urban areas are the responsibility of the General Directorate of Security). Duties include general law enforcement, border security, and anti-smuggling patrols.