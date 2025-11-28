VESSEL REVIEW | Shanghai Public Patrol 0501 – Chinese patrol boat built for border control and port security missions

Capable of high transit speeds

The newbuild has a welded steel hull, a lightweight aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 55 metres (180 feet), a beam of 7.6 metres (25 feet), a draught of only 2.05 metres (6.73 feet), and a depth of 4.2 metres (14 feet).

The propulsion arrangement consists of three main engines driving propellers and can deliver a top speed of 23 knots and a range of 1,000 nautical miles.