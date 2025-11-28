VESSEL REVIEW | Shanghai Public Patrol 0501 – Chinese patrol boat built for border control and port security missions
The Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau, a Chinese urban law enforcement agency, recently welcomed a new patrol vessel to its fleet.
Shanghai Public Patrol 0501 (沪公巡0501; Hugongxun 0501) was built by Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding. Her duties include maritime border control and port security.
Capable of high transit speeds
The newbuild has a welded steel hull, a lightweight aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 55 metres (180 feet), a beam of 7.6 metres (25 feet), a draught of only 2.05 metres (6.73 feet), and a depth of 4.2 metres (14 feet).
The propulsion arrangement consists of three main engines driving propellers and can deliver a top speed of 23 knots and a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Versatile, long-endurance platform
The vessel can stay out at sea for 10 days even when subject to extreme conditions in offshore waters.
Roll damping fins help keep the vessel as level as possible even when executing turns at speed.
Shanghai Public Patrol 0501 will be operated primarily in the waters just off her namesake city.
The vessel will provide maritime law enforcement coverage and ensure a rapid response to emergencies along the coast and further offshore.