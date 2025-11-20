VESSEL REVIEW | Neptune – Dive/patrol catamaran delivered to UK's Devon and Cornwall Police
The Devon and Cornwall Police in the UK has taken delivery of a new patrol craft built locally by Cheetah Marine Catamarans.
Named Neptune, the bespoke vessel measures 11.5 metres (37.7 feet) long and was built to support a wide range of maritime law enforcement duties in coastal as well as inland waters.
Cheetah Marine said the vessel forms part of the UK Home Office's programme to combat serious and organised crime, providing critical support to the force’s Marine Policing and Underwater Search Unit. As such, the £350,000 (US$460,000) needed for the construction of the vessel was provided solely by the UK Government via the Home Office.
Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable James Vaughan said that the boat will give the police force greater visibility on the water, and help to deter immigration crime, terrorism, narcotics trafficking, and even theft of fishing equipment.
Designed with emphasis on long endurance and fast transits
The catamaran is powered by two Yamaha 350hp (260kW) outboard engines, allowing her to achieve speeds in excess of 40 knots. The vessel also boasts enhanced manoeuvrability courtesy of Yamaha’s Helm Master EX steering system.
The electronics suite meanwhile includes a Teledyne FLIR long-range, stabilised HD infrared camera.
Cheetah Marine said the vessel itself is also larger and more stable than previous boats, allowing it to stay out at sea longer and operate more safely in adverse weather and extreme conditions.
The vessel satisfies Police Boat Code Category B and MCA Category II standards, with a minimum range of 180 nautical miles and seating for up to 10 personnel.
The stern has a dive platform with ladder to permit divers to rapidly get into and out of the water.
Compact multi-role platform for coastal and inland waters
Designed for multi-role deployment, Neptune will support routine and high-risk marine patrols, diving operations and underwater search, deployment of unmanned aerial and remotely operated underwater vehicles, rapid response to maritime incidents, and protection of historical wreck sites.
She will also conduct partnership operations with agencies such as HM Coastguard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the UK Border Force, and the National Crime Agency.