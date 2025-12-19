VESSEL REVIEW | Kerberoen – France's National Gendarmerie to be operate new semi-rigid boat in Gulf of Morbihan

The gendarmerie said the 9.75-metre (32-foot) vessel was built to be capable of operating in extreme conditions. She features a wave-piercing bow, a deep-V hull, large-diameter tubes to ensure better stability in rough seas, a partially enclosed centre console that provides protection from water spray and the elements, and Suzuki outboard engines that each produce 300 hp (220 kW) to deliver speeds of up to 40 knots.

The deep-V hull also helps reduce drag, thus allowing for longer patrol times even when sailing at high cruising speeds.