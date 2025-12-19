VESSEL REVIEW | Kerberoen – France's National Gendarmerie to be operate new semi-rigid boat in Gulf of Morbihan
France’s National Gendarmerie police force recently welcomed a new semi-rigid motor launch into service.
Kerberöen was built by local company Sillinger. Her duties will include port security, counter-narcotics patrols, anti-smuggling patrols, anti-illegal migration patrols, and search and rescue (SAR).
Compact and durable enforcement platform
The gendarmerie said the 9.75-metre (32-foot) vessel was built to be capable of operating in extreme conditions. She features a wave-piercing bow, a deep-V hull, large-diameter tubes to ensure better stability in rough seas, a partially enclosed centre console that provides protection from water spray and the elements, and Suzuki outboard engines that each produce 300 hp (220 kW) to deliver speeds of up to 40 knots.
The deep-V hull also helps reduce drag, thus allowing for longer patrol times even when sailing at high cruising speeds.
The tubes have a total of seven watertight compartments as a precaution against sinking or capsizing. Each compartment has its own inflation/deflation valve.
The tubes themselves are made of Hypalon and incorporate internal banding reinforcement to increase the operational life of the boat. The outer covering of the tubes is a highly heat-, abrasion-, and hydrocarbon-resistant elastomer.
Enhanced safety and storage features
The deck is self-bailing and is covered with non-slip coating and equipped with three bilge pumps to reduce the impact of flooding. The hull is made of an FRP/polyester composite, which Sillinger said was chosen to ensure the longest possible operational life.
The boat can carry assorted payloads totalling 3,000 kg or 17 personnel including the crew. Space is available for weapons mounts while additional ladders can be fitted to facilitate the deployment of divers for SAR and underwater inspections.
The crew are seated on suspension seats while handrails have been fitted near the centre console for added safety during fast transits and sharp turns.
The electronics include a Raymarine radar, permitting limited navigation during periods of low visibility. Also fitted are a GPS and modern communications equipment.
Kerberöen will be operated primarily in the Gulf of Morbihan off the commune of Quiberon in Brittany. As this area of northwestern France is known for its beaches, its vast fishing grounds and its busy shipping lanes, the new boat will help expand the gendarmerie’s law enforcement coverage in these waters.