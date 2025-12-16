VESSEL REVIEW | Duque de Ahumada – Spain's Guardia Civil police places hybrid patrol vessel into service

Spain’s Guardia Civil national police force recently welcomed a new hybrid offshore patrol vessel (OPV) to its fleet.

Built locally by Armon Shipyard, the vessel has been named Duque de Ahumada (“Duke of Ahumada”) in honour of Spanish Army officer Francisco Javier Girón, the Second Duke of Ahumada and founder of the Guardia Civil.

The new OPV replaces the earlier vessel Río Miño, which was originally built in 1984 and was operated by the Guardia Civil from 2007 up to this year.