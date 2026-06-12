China Maritime Surveillance 4075
China Maritime Surveillance 4075
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VESSEL REVIEW | China Maritime Surveillance 4075 – Coastal patrol and rescue vessel to be operated off China's Shandong province

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China's Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding has handed over a new law enforcement vessel to the China Maritime Safety Administration (CMSA) for operation off Laoshan district in eastern Shandong province.

China Maritime Surveillance 4075 (中国海监4075; Zhongguo Haijan 4075) was designed by 605 Research Institute, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Built to withstand offshore operating conditions

The newbuild has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 39.97 metres (131.1 feet), a beam of 7.1 metres (23 feet), a draught of only 1.83 metres (six feet), a moulded depth of 3.4 metres (11 feet), and a displacement of 213.3 tons at full load. The hull design ensures enhanced stability and manoeuvrability even when in offshore waters.

Multi-role enforcement and response platform

China Maritime Surveillance 4075
China Maritime Surveillance 4075

The two diesel engines driving two five-bladed, fixed-pitch propellers can meanwhile deliver a maximum speed of 25 knots and a range of 500 nautical miles, making the vessel ideal for long-endurance patrols far from the coast.

The new CMSA vessel can also perform secondary functions such as environmental protection, search and rescue, and temporary accommodation of survivors prior to transport to shore.

Construction of China Maritime Surveillance 4075 was undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.

China Maritime Surveillance 4075
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Patrol vessel
Classification: China Classification Society
Flag: China
Owner: China Maritime Safety Administration
Builder: Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, China
Hull construction material: Steel
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 39.97 metres (131.1 feet)
Beam: 7.1 metres (23 feet)
Draught: 1.83 metres (six feet)
Depth: 3.4 metres (11 feet)
Displacement: 213.3 tons
Main engines: 2
Propulsion: 2 x fixed-pitch propellers
Maximum speed: 25 knots
Range: 500 nautical miles
Operational area: Shandong, China
Asia
China
China Classification Society
China Maritime Safety Administration
Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding
China Maritime Surveillance 4075 (vessel)
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