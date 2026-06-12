VESSEL REVIEW | China Maritime Surveillance 4075 – Coastal patrol and rescue vessel to be operated off China's Shandong province
China's Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding has handed over a new law enforcement vessel to the China Maritime Safety Administration (CMSA) for operation off Laoshan district in eastern Shandong province.
China Maritime Surveillance 4075 (中国海监4075; Zhongguo Haijan 4075) was designed by 605 Research Institute, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.
Built to withstand offshore operating conditions
The newbuild has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 39.97 metres (131.1 feet), a beam of 7.1 metres (23 feet), a draught of only 1.83 metres (six feet), a moulded depth of 3.4 metres (11 feet), and a displacement of 213.3 tons at full load. The hull design ensures enhanced stability and manoeuvrability even when in offshore waters.
Multi-role enforcement and response platform
The two diesel engines driving two five-bladed, fixed-pitch propellers can meanwhile deliver a maximum speed of 25 knots and a range of 500 nautical miles, making the vessel ideal for long-endurance patrols far from the coast.
The new CMSA vessel can also perform secondary functions such as environmental protection, search and rescue, and temporary accommodation of survivors prior to transport to shore.
Construction of China Maritime Surveillance 4075 was undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.