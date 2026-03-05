China Immigration Administration 13303
VESSEL REVIEW | China Immigration Administration 13303 – Border inspection vessel to be operated off China’s Hebei province

China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA) recently placed a new border inspection vessel into service in the waters of Hebei province in northern China.

Built by Hangzhou Qianhang Shipbuilding, the 36.5- by six-metre (120- by 20-foot) China Immigration Administration 13303 (中国移民管理13303; Zhongguo Yimin Guanli 13303) will be used on duties including general maritime law enforcement, anti-smuggling patrols, and maritime border control and surveillance.

Long endurance ideal for coastal operations

The new NIA vessel is of steel/aluminium construction and is fitted with a propulsion arrangement consisting of two generators, two rudders, and two Weichai 8M21Y1360-23E201 main engines driving propellers.

The engines can deliver a maximum speed of 22 knots and a range of 500 nautical miles in addition to enabling the vessel to stay out at sea for up to three days before requiring a return to port.

Electronics optimised for patrols and surveillance

The vessel is fitted with a comprehensive electronics suite consisting of a radar, advanced positioning systems, and a real-time monitoring system.

China Immigration Administration 13303 was designed by the Wuhan Yangtze River Ship Design Institute in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.

SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Patrol and inspection vessel
Classification: China Classification Society
Flag: China
Owner: National Immigration Administration, China
Designer: Wuhan Yangtze River Ship Design Institute, China
Builder: Hangzhou Qianhang Shipbuilding, China
Hull construction material: Steel
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 36.5 metres (120 feet)
Beam: 6.0 metres (20 feet)
Main engines: 2 x Weichai 8M21Y1360-23E201
Propulsion: 2 x propellers
Generators: 2
Rudders: 2
Maximum speed: 22 knots
Range: 500 nautical miles
Operational area: Hebei, China
