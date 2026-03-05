VESSEL REVIEW | China Immigration Administration 13303 – Border inspection vessel to be operated off China’s Hebei province

China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA) recently placed a new border inspection vessel into service in the waters of Hebei province in northern China.

Built by Hangzhou Qianhang Shipbuilding, the 36.5- by six-metre (120- by 20-foot) China Immigration Administration 13303 (中国移民管理13303; Zhongguo Yimin Guanli 13303) will be used on duties including general maritime law enforcement, anti-smuggling patrols, and maritime border control and surveillance.