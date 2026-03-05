VESSEL REVIEW | China Immigration Administration 13303 – Border inspection vessel to be operated off China’s Hebei province
China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA) recently placed a new border inspection vessel into service in the waters of Hebei province in northern China.
Built by Hangzhou Qianhang Shipbuilding, the 36.5- by six-metre (120- by 20-foot) China Immigration Administration 13303 (中国移民管理13303; Zhongguo Yimin Guanli 13303) will be used on duties including general maritime law enforcement, anti-smuggling patrols, and maritime border control and surveillance.
Long endurance ideal for coastal operations
The new NIA vessel is of steel/aluminium construction and is fitted with a propulsion arrangement consisting of two generators, two rudders, and two Weichai 8M21Y1360-23E201 main engines driving propellers.
The engines can deliver a maximum speed of 22 knots and a range of 500 nautical miles in addition to enabling the vessel to stay out at sea for up to three days before requiring a return to port.
Electronics optimised for patrols and surveillance
The vessel is fitted with a comprehensive electronics suite consisting of a radar, advanced positioning systems, and a real-time monitoring system.
China Immigration Administration 13303 was designed by the Wuhan Yangtze River Ship Design Institute in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.