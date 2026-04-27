The Massachusetts State Police's new patrol/rescue boat
The Massachusetts State Police's new patrol/rescue boatMetal Shark Boats
Police

VESSEL REVIEW | All-weather harbour patrol and rescue boat delivered to Massachusetts State Police

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Jeanerette, Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark recently handed over a new patrol vessel to the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) for operation by its Marine Unit.

Designed in-house by Metal Shark, the new boat has a length of nearly 61 feet (19 metres), a beam of 16.5 feet (5.03 metres), a displacement of more than 55,000 lbs (25,000 kg), an electric-hydraulic steering system, and twin Caterpillar C18 engines that each produce 800 hp (600 kW).

The engines drive propellers to deliver a maximum speed of approximately 30 knots.

Built to ensure enhanced comfort and stability

Wheelhouse interior The Massachusetts State Police's new patrol/rescue boat
Wheelhouse interiorMetal Shark Boats

The boat features a proven Metal Shark hull design that has been engineered and built to precise tolerances. To achieve its enhanced hull life rating, the hull is composed entirely of heavy, welded plates of premium-grade 5086 aluminium.

Metal Shark said that because of its wide beam and pronounced reverse chines, the vessel is extremely stable.

The Massachusetts State Police's new patrol/rescue boat One of the boat's two Caterpillar C18 engines
One of the boat's two Caterpillar C18 enginesMetal Shark Boats

The boat is also equipped with a Seakeeper internal gyrostabiliser, heated exterior decks, an autopilot, a bow thruster, and automatic interceptor tabs to help maintain stability even during fast transits and sharp turns.

The craft is built to operate in Sea State five-plus conditions and includes ice protection to permit year-round service. Dual generators supply electrical power for the various onboard systems, which also include a multi-zone HVAC.

Full electronics suite coupled with layout configured for law enforcement and emergency response

Helm station The Massachusetts State Police's new patrol/rescue boat
Helm stationMetal Shark Boats

The vessel features an oversized offshore command-and-control wheelhouse with shock-mitigating flooring, Shoxs seating, heated windshields, and integrated communications. The helm station is offset to starboard to permit the installation of a navigator's station.

Electronics include triple Raymarine Axiom XL 16-inch multifunction displays, advanced radar and sonar, encrypted AIS, a Teledyne FLIR M400XR thermal imaging camera, exterior deck cameras, and comprehensive search-and-rescue and scene lighting.

The Massachusetts State Police's new patrol/rescue boat Navigator's station
Navigation's stationMetal Shark Boats

Dedicated storage supports dive operations, weapons, medical equipment, and foul-weather gear.

The wheelhouse itself also features Metal Shark’s patented “pillarless glass” arrangement that improves visibility by significantly reducing the blind spots characteristic of boats fitted with conventional wheelhouses.

The Massachusetts State Police's new patrol/rescue boat Interior accommodation
Interior accommodationMetal Shark Boats

Additional mission-specific features include bow push knees, a full-beam dive and rescue platform, a towing package, an electric anchor and windlass, antifouling bottom paint, and customised galley and storage solutions to support extended patrol and response operations.

The MSP will use the vessel for security in Boston Harbor and for protecting critical infrastructure.

Dean Jones, Vice President of Sales at Metal Shark, said that the vessel was designed specifically for the operational realities of agencies like the MSP. He noted the layout prioritises crew safety and simplifies maintenance to ensure continuous readiness.

The Massachusetts State Police's new patrol/rescue boat
The Massachusetts State Police's new patrol/rescue boatMetal Shark Boats
60-foot Harbor Patrol Boat
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Police/rescue boat
Flag: USA
Owner: Massachusetts State Police, USA
Designer: Metal Shark Boats, USA
Builder: Metal Shark Boats, USA
Hull construction material: Aluminium
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Deck construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 61 feet (19 metres)
Beam: 16.5 feet (5.03 metres)
Displacement: 55,000 lbs (25,000 kg)
Main engines: 2 x Caterpillar C18, each 800 hp (600 kW)
Propulsion: 2 x propellers
Generators: 2
Maximum speed: 30 knots
Displays: Raymarine Axiom
Camera: Teledyne FLIR M400XR
Other equipment installed: Seakeeper gyrostabiliser; interceptors
Seating: Shoxs
Interior fitout: HVAC
Safety equipment: Dive and rescue platform
Accommodation: Galley
Operational area: Boston, Massachusetts, USA
North America
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Metal Shark Boats
Boston Harbor
Boston
United States
Massachusetts State Police
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
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