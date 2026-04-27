VESSEL REVIEW | All-weather harbour patrol and rescue boat delivered to Massachusetts State Police
Jeanerette, Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark recently handed over a new patrol vessel to the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) for operation by its Marine Unit.
Designed in-house by Metal Shark, the new boat has a length of nearly 61 feet (19 metres), a beam of 16.5 feet (5.03 metres), a displacement of more than 55,000 lbs (25,000 kg), an electric-hydraulic steering system, and twin Caterpillar C18 engines that each produce 800 hp (600 kW).
The engines drive propellers to deliver a maximum speed of approximately 30 knots.
Built to ensure enhanced comfort and stability
The boat features a proven Metal Shark hull design that has been engineered and built to precise tolerances. To achieve its enhanced hull life rating, the hull is composed entirely of heavy, welded plates of premium-grade 5086 aluminium.
Metal Shark said that because of its wide beam and pronounced reverse chines, the vessel is extremely stable.
The boat is also equipped with a Seakeeper internal gyrostabiliser, heated exterior decks, an autopilot, a bow thruster, and automatic interceptor tabs to help maintain stability even during fast transits and sharp turns.
The craft is built to operate in Sea State five-plus conditions and includes ice protection to permit year-round service. Dual generators supply electrical power for the various onboard systems, which also include a multi-zone HVAC.
Full electronics suite coupled with layout configured for law enforcement and emergency response
The vessel features an oversized offshore command-and-control wheelhouse with shock-mitigating flooring, Shoxs seating, heated windshields, and integrated communications. The helm station is offset to starboard to permit the installation of a navigator's station.
Electronics include triple Raymarine Axiom XL 16-inch multifunction displays, advanced radar and sonar, encrypted AIS, a Teledyne FLIR M400XR thermal imaging camera, exterior deck cameras, and comprehensive search-and-rescue and scene lighting.
Dedicated storage supports dive operations, weapons, medical equipment, and foul-weather gear.
The wheelhouse itself also features Metal Shark’s patented “pillarless glass” arrangement that improves visibility by significantly reducing the blind spots characteristic of boats fitted with conventional wheelhouses.
Additional mission-specific features include bow push knees, a full-beam dive and rescue platform, a towing package, an electric anchor and windlass, antifouling bottom paint, and customised galley and storage solutions to support extended patrol and response operations.
The MSP will use the vessel for security in Boston Harbor and for protecting critical infrastructure.
Dean Jones, Vice President of Sales at Metal Shark, said that the vessel was designed specifically for the operational realities of agencies like the MSP. He noted the layout prioritises crew safety and simplifies maintenance to ensure continuous readiness.