VESSEL REVIEW | All-weather harbour patrol and rescue boat delivered to Massachusetts State Police

Jeanerette, Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark recently handed over a new patrol vessel to the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) for operation by its Marine Unit.

Designed in-house by Metal Shark, the new boat has a length of nearly 61 feet (19 metres), a beam of 16.5 feet (5.03 metres), a displacement of more than 55,000 lbs (25,000 kg), an electric-hydraulic steering system, and twin Caterpillar C18 engines that each produce 800 hp (600 kW).

The engines drive propellers to deliver a maximum speed of approximately 30 knots.