UK builder to supply hovercraft trio to Finnish Border Guard

The three hovercraft will each measure approximately 12.7 metres in length and, when hovering, about 6.2 metres in beam, with a payload capacity around 2,000 kg. Griffon said this will combine robust load capability with compact dimensions suitable for archipelagos and ice-covered waters.

The hovercraft will each be fitted with a turbo-charged diesel engine, a variable-pitch propeller, and an advanced skirt design. Griffon said the latter features delivers a significant upgrade with enhanced performance and updated technology, when compared to current in-service craft.

The new FBG hovercraft will also be used for cooperation with other authorities, including police, emergency services and the Finnish Meteorological Institute, for tasks ranging from medical evacuation to environmental monitoring.