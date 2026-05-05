Newly awarded contract to cover construction of two additional patrol boats for Australian Border Force

Australian defence shipbuilder Austal has been awarded a contract extension for the construction of two additional Evolved Cape-class patrol boats for the Australian Border Force (ABF).

This latest award, valued at approximately AU$150.3 million (US$107.5 million), brings the total number of Evolved Cape-class patrol boats contracted for delivery to the ABF to six.

The award follows the recent delivery of the tenth Evolved Cape-class patrol boat to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), ADV Cape Hawke (pictured), in March 2026.