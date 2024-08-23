New police boats to serve Nansha District in China's Guangdong province

Nansha Shuijing 002 ("Nansha Marine Police 002") and Nansha Shuijing 103 will be operated by the Nansha District Branch of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, which is responsible for law enforcement in the Nansha District of the city of Ghuangzhou.

The patrol boat Nansha Shuijing 002 has an LOA of 18.5 metres, a beam of 4.3 metres, a design draught of only one metre, a depth of 2.3 metres, and a displacement of 30 tonnes at full load. The propulsion delivers a top speed of 55 knots and a range of 300 nautical miles.