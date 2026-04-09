New patrol vessel for Massachusetts State Police delivered

Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark delivered a new patrol vessel to the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit on April 7. The craft was constructed at the company’s Franklin facility.

Measuring nearly 61 feet (18.6 metres) including an integrated dive platform, the vessel has a beam of 16.5 feet (5 metres). It weighs more than 55,000 lbs (24,947.6 kilograms) and is powered by twin Caterpillar C18 engines providing 800 horsepower (596.6 kilowatts) each.

Top speeds reach approximately 30 knots (55.6 kilometres per hour) through conventional propeller drives and electric-hydraulic steering. To assist with winter missions, the boat is equipped with an internal gyroscopic stabilisation system and heated exterior decks.