New patrol vessel for Massachusetts State Police delivered

Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark delivered a new patrol vessel to the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit on April 7. The craft was constructed at the company’s Franklin facility.
Measuring nearly 61 feet (18.6 metres) including an integrated dive platform, the vessel has a beam of 16.5 feet (5 metres). It weighs more than 55,000 lbs (24,947.6 kilograms) and is powered by twin Caterpillar C18 engines providing 800 horsepower (596.6 kilowatts) each.
Top speeds reach approximately 30 knots (55.6 kilometres per hour) through conventional propeller drives and electric-hydraulic steering. To assist with winter missions, the boat is equipped with an internal gyroscopic stabilisation system and heated exterior decks.
The pilothouse contains three 16-inch (40.6-centimetre) multifunction displays alongside thermal imaging technology. Dedicated storage is included for dive gear and medical equipment to facilitate extended patrol responses.
The craft is built to operate in sea state five plus conditions and includes ice protection for year-round service.
Massachusetts State Police will use the vessel for security in Boston Harbor and protecting critical infrastructure. It features "bow push knees" and a full-width rescue platform for maritime enforcement tasks.
Metal Shark Vice President of Sales Dean Jones said the vessel was designed specifically for the operational realities of agencies like the Massachusetts State Police. He noted the layout prioritises crew safety and simplifies maintenance to ensure continuous readiness.