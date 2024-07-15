New patrol boat handed over to Kiribati Police Service

Austal Australia delivered a new Guardian-class patrol boat to the Australian Department of Defence on Friday, July 12. RKS Tobwaan Mainiku, which is also the twentieth in the Guardian-class, was then handed over to the government of Kiribati for operation by the Kiribati Police Service.

The delivery of Tobwaan Mainiku is the latest under the Australian government's Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project, which was awarded to Austal Australia in May 2016. Subsequent contract options were awarded in April 2018, November 2022, and June 2024, taking the project to 24 vessels, valued at more than AU$400 million (US$270 million) in total.