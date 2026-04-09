New law enforcement vessel delivered to China Maritime Safety Administration

China's Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding has handed over a new law enforcement vessel to the China Maritime Safety Administration (CMSA) for operation off Laoshan district in eastern Shandong province.

China Maritime Surveillance 4075 (中国海监4075; Zhongguo Haijan) was designed by 605 Research Institute, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The newbuild has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 39.97 metres, a beam of 7.1 metres, a draught of only 1.83 metres, a moulded depth of 3.4 metres, and a displacement of 213.3 tons at full load. The hull design ensures enhanced stability and manoeuvrability even in offshore waters.