New law enforcement vessel delivered to China Maritime Safety Administration

China's Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding has handed over a new law enforcement vessel to the China Maritime Safety Administration (CMSA) for operation off Laoshan district in eastern Shandong province.
China Maritime Surveillance 4075 (中国海监4075; Zhongguo Haijan) was designed by 605 Research Institute, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.
The newbuild has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 39.97 metres, a beam of 7.1 metres, a draught of only 1.83 metres, a moulded depth of 3.4 metres, and a displacement of 213.3 tons at full load. The hull design ensures enhanced stability and manoeuvrability even in offshore waters.
The two diesel engines driving five-bladed, fixed-pitch propellers can meanwhile deliver a maximum speed of 25 knots and a range of 500 nautical miles.
The new CMSA vessel can also perform secondary functions such as environmental protection, search and rescue, and temporary accommodation of survivors prior to transport to shore.
Construction of China Maritime Surveillance 4075 was undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.