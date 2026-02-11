Italy's Guardia di Finanza police orders four additional 44-metre patrol boats from local builder

The Guardia di Finanza (GdF), the Italian law enforcement agency that deals primarily with countering financial crimes and drug smuggling, has placed orders for four additional 44-metre patrol vessels to be built by local shipyard Effebi.
The vessels will be near-identical sisters of Tenente Petrucci (pictured), which Effebi handed over to the GdF in 2021.
Each of the new vessels will have a lightweight composite hull that will ensure improved seakeeping ability under a broad range of weather conditions.
Power for each boat will be provided by four diesel engines connected to waterjets. This configuration will deliver a maximum speed of 45 knots and a range of 1,126 kilometres, making the vessels suitable for extended patrols even in the international waters of the Mediterranean.
Interceptors will also be fitted to ensure stability in rough seas.
Although designed to be operated by only 23 crewmembers, each new patrol vessel will be able to accommodate up to 150 additional personnel if necessary, such as additional GdF officers when serving high-risk warrants and recovered survivors following search and rescue operations.