Italy's Guardia di Finanza police orders four additional 44-metre patrol boats from local builder

The Guardia di Finanza (GdF), the Italian law enforcement agency that deals primarily with countering financial crimes and drug smuggling, has placed orders for four additional 44-metre patrol vessels to be built by local shipyard Effebi.

The vessels will be near-identical sisters of Tenente Petrucci (pictured), which Effebi handed over to the GdF in 2021.

Each of the new vessels will have a lightweight composite hull that will ensure improved seakeeping ability under a broad range of weather conditions.