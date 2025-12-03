Hamburg Water Police welcomes new hybrid patrol boat to fleet

The hybrid propulsion arrangement will enable the vessel to operate exclusively on electrical power for up to two hours at a cruising speed of seven knots, though two diesel engines will enable the boat to reach a maximum speed of 25 knots if needed, such as during fast transits in response to incidents.

The diesel engines will also serve as backup, allowing the vessel to continue operating even as the batteries become depleted, an important attribute when conducting extended pursuits.

Like Bürgermeister Brauer, the new boat will be operated primarily in the Port of Hamburg, on the Lower Elbe River, and in Germany’s territorial waters within the North Sea.