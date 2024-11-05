Chinese yard floats out new law enforcement and environmental monitoring vessel
China's Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding recently floated out a new law enforcement vessel slated for the country's National Marine Environmental Monitoring Centre (NMEMC).
Upon completion, Zhongguo Huan Jianyi 051 ("China Environmental Monitoring Wing 051") will have an LOA of 57 metres, a beam of 10.3 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, and a gross tonnage of 900. The vessel will be operated by the NMEMC from its Qinhuangdao Ecological Environment Monitoring Centre in Hebei Province.
The vessel will be used primarily for maritime law enforcement and data gathering including real-time analysis of water quality data and monitoring of marine organisms. It may also be used for maritime safety patrols in the coastal waters off Qinhuangdao, particularly during the tourist season.
Zhongguo Huan Jianyi 051 is scheduled to be handed over to NCEMC before the end of this year. Once in service, it will be among the fastest and largest environmental monitoring vessels in operation in Hebei province.