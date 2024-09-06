Chinese firm tapped to design new security vessels
The Wuhan Yangtze River Ship Design Institute of China has been awarded a contract to undertake design work on a new inspection vessel for the country's National Immigration Administration (NIA).
The NIA vessel will have an LOA of 35 metres and two main engines that will deliver speeds in excess of 20 knots. It will be used primarily in coastal waters where it will conduct patrols and inspections as well as secondary functions including maritime traffic control.
The institute has also been selected to design two new response vessels for the National Fire and Rescue Administration (NFRA). These include a firefighting and rescue boat and a command vessel.
The firefighting and rescue boat will have Fifi-III equipment and can be operated in ports and in offshore waters. It will be capable of extinguishing fires on other vessels as well as onshore structures near the coast.
The NFRA command vessel will be certified for operation in offshore navigation areas. Although it will be used primarily for command and control, it will also be equipped with firefighting monitors.