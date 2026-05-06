AWARDS 2025 | Best Small Patrol Boat – Sea Hawk – Norman R Wright and Sons

One of three new high-performance patrol boats delivered to the New South Wales Police Force by Australian builder Norman R Wright and Sons (NRW), Sea Hawk represents extreme quality and operability across the board.

A twin inboard diesel propulsion system delivers a top speed of 35 knots, excellent fuel efficiency, and a range of 250 nautical miles, making the boats highly capable for extended offshore operations. She can also turn almost within her own length without needing a bow thruster.

Built from lightweight, high-strength epoxy/foam core E-glass and carbon composite, Sea Hawk provides excellent seakeeping in heavy conditions while offering significantly improved crew comfort and amenity for multi-day missions.