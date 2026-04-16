AWARDS 2025 | Best Inland Patrol Boat – Burgermeister Brauer – Baltic Workboats

This new 29-metre, plug-in hybrid boat delivered to Germany’s Hamburg Water Police by Baltic Workboats was designed for patrol duties in the Port of Hamburg, the Lower Elbe River, and adjacent North Sea territorial waters.

Two diesel engines serve as the main power source for high-speed transits, while two 500kW electric motors enable the boat to operate exclusively on battery power for up to two hours at a cruising speed of seven knots. This configuration supports silent, low-emission patrols in sensitive harbour areas and contributes to the city’s target of a climate-neutral fleet by 2040.

Built as part of the Hamburg Water Police fleet renewal, Burgermeister Brauer replaces older petrol-powered vessels with a more sustainable and versatile platform. It combines high performance for pursuit and intervention with quiet electric operation for routine surveillance and community engagement in one of Europe’s busiest ports.