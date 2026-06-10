Australian Border Force's first Evolved Cape-class patrol boat launched

Australian shipbuilder Austal has launched the first Evolved Cape-class patrol boat slated for the Australian Border Force (ABF).

The vessel is one of six Evolved Cape-class boats that Austal is building for the ABF. Ten examples of the class are already in service with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

Austal had also earlier delivered eight of the baseline Cape-class patrol boats to the ABF between 2012 and 2015. These were followed by additional vessels delivered to the RAN in 2017, and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard in 2021.