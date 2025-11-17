Philippines targets 2026 completion for South China Sea conduct code

ASEAN and China pledged in 2002 to create a code of conduct, but it took 15 years to start discussions, and progress until now has been slow.

"I think there is already a sense among ASEAN and China that a code of conduct will be concluded," Lazaro told a press conference.

"It is indeed our intention and I think it is also the aspiration of all of ASEAN and even China to finish and to come up with the code."