Philippines presses Chinese diplomats to tone down rhetoric over maritime row

The Philippine foreign ministry urged the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Wednesday to be "constructive" in its statements amid an escalating war of words between Chinese diplomats and public officials, including senators.

The Department of Foreign Affairs' newly appointed maritime affairs spokesperson, Rogelio Villanueva, said that responses should be delivered in a "calm" and "professional" manner.

"The DFA values candid and vigorous debate with its foreign counterparts on important issues consistent with the Philippines' democratic tradition," he said. The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Villanueva's remarks came after the Senate approved a resolution on Monday condemning statements made by the Chinese Embassy in Manila, which criticised Philippine officials for defending the country's sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea. The Chinese embassy rejected and condemned the resolution, calling it a "political stunt."