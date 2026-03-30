Philippines and China restart maritime and energy security dialogue

The Philippines and China have resumed high-level talks over the disputed South China Sea, exploring preliminary steps toward oil and gas cooperation while addressing energy and fertiliser supply issues amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, the Philippine foreign ministry said. The 11th round of talks under a bilateral consultation mechanism established in 2017 was the first such meeting since January 2025.

Manila, "firmly reiterated its principled positions," raising concerns about incidents threatening Filipino personnel and fishermen, and underscoring the importance of diplomacy, communication, and adherence to international law, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Both sides discussed initial exchanges on oil and gas cooperation and emphasised stable energy and fertiliser access. The talks come after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national energy emergency earlier this week, citing oil supply disruptions due to the Middle East conflict and announcing efforts to diversify fuel imports, including sourcing from China.