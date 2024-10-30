Japanese yard launches new defence force landing craft
Japanese shipbuilder Naikai Zosen Corporation launched a new landing craft utility (LCU) at its Setoda facilities in Hiroshima Prefecture in a ceremony on Tuesday, October 29.
The future Nihonbare ("Clear sky") is the first in a new class of LCUs to be built by Naikai Zosen for operation by the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF).
Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 80 metres, a draught of only three metres, a displacement of 2,400 tonnes, a crew complement of 30, and deck space for transporting vehicles, dry cargo and 20-foot containers. The propulsion system will deliver speeds of up to 15 knots.
The LCU will be operated by the JGSDF under a new joint unit called the Maritime Transport Group. This unit, which will also consist of Air and Maritime Self-Defence Force personnel, is scheduled to be activated in March 2025.
The Maritime Transport Group will initially be equipped with 10 vessels. This number will include the future Nihonbare and three other LCUs from the same class.