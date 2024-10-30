Japanese yard launches new defence force landing craft

The future Nihonbare ("Clear sky") is the first in a new class of LCUs to be built by Naikai Zosen for operation by the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF).

Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 80 metres, a draught of only three metres, a displacement of 2,400 tonnes, a crew complement of 30, and deck space for transporting vehicles, dry cargo and 20-foot containers. The propulsion system will deliver speeds of up to 15 knots.