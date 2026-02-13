Japan seizes Chinese fishing boat in disputed waters incident

Japanese authorities have seized a Chinese fishing boat and arrested its captain for allegedly fleeing inspection in its exclusive economic zone, an incident that could further inflame tensions between Asia's top two economies.

The captain, a 47-year-old Chinese national, is accused of ignoring orders to stop for an on-board inspection on Thursday in waters off southwest Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan's fisheries agency said.

There were a further 10 people on board at the time, the agency said.