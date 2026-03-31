Japan flags unauthorised Chinese research ship in disputed waters

Japan's coast guard said it had confirmed a Chinese marine research vessel was operating in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) west-northwest of Uotsuri Island on Monday and had demanded that the activity be halted.

The island is part of a chain of islands claimed by both countries. China and Japan have faced off in the waters around the islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku Islands and China calls Diaoyu, deploying patrol boats and urging the other to leave the area.

The Chinese oceanographic survey ship Xiang Yang Hong 22 was spotted around 13:30 (04:30 GMT), about 37 nautical miles (69 kilometres) from Uotsuri Island, and was seen extending pipe-like equipment from both sides of the ship and wire-like equipment from its stern into the sea, the coast guard said.