Internal rifts threaten ASEAN's unified front on global crises, diplomat says

Southeast Asia's joint efforts to tackle global issues could be hampered by tensions between Thailand and Cambodia and civil war in Myanmar, a senior Cambodian diplomat said on Wednesday, as the 11-member ASEAN bloc plans a response to the energy crisis.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are meeting later this week for their first summit since the Iran war, which left them scrambling for alternatives to insulate their economies from the worst of the energy crisis triggered by the Middle East conflict.

Cambodia's envoy to ASEAN, Kung Phoak, told Reuters that progress is being made towards addressing the situation, including by seeking to ratify and put into operation the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement that aims to boost members' co-ordination to protect fuel supplies.