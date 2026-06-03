How a little-used UN mechanism could settle the Cambodia-Thailand sea dispute

Cambodia is betting on a little-used UN arbitration process known as "compulsory conciliation" to resolve a long-running maritime boundary dispute with Thailand and unlock what it says are billions of dollars in potential oil and gas resources.

What is the Cambodia-Thailand dispute about?

For more than 25 years, Cambodia and Thailand have both laid claim to about 26,000 square kilometres of sea in the Gulf of Thailand. The disputed maritime belt is estimated to hold nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and large quantities of oil with a value of about $300 billion.

In 2001, the Southeast Asian neighbours signed a pact, which sought to develop a framework to jointly exploit the energy resources in the so-called "overlapping claims area".

Thailand's government, however, last month unilaterally terminated the agreement with Cambodia - fulfilling an election pledge made by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, following two rounds of deadly conflict along a disputed land border last year.