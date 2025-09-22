First steel cut for new sail-equipped patrol vessel for French maritime affairs directorate

French shipyard Socarenam has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new patrol vessel ordered by the French Directorate General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture (La Direction Générale des Affaires Maritimes, de la Pêche et de l'Aguaculture; DGAMPA).
Designed by naval architecture firm Mauric, the 54-metre vessel will feature a wind-assisted propulsion solution specifically designed to reduce fuel consumption and atmospheric exhaust gas emissions.
The DGAMPA vessel will incorporate a steel hull optimised via computational fluid dynamics, an aluminium superstructure, enhanced insulation with optimised energy management, photovoltaic panels, and an active trim control system.
The hybrid electric propulsion setup will enable the vessel to achieve a top speed of 17 knots at 85 per cent MCR, a speed of 10 knots in electric mode, and a range of 3,600 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots.
Space will be available for 16 crewmembers, up to four additional personnel, and two semi-rigid inflatable boats.
The DGAMPA will operate the new boat primarily within the Bay of Biscay, where it will perform missions including fisheries surveillance and control; environmental regulations compliance; pollution and navigation monitoring; and search and rescue.