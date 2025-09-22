First steel cut for new sail-equipped patrol vessel for French maritime affairs directorate

French shipyard Socarenam has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new patrol vessel ordered by the French Directorate General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture (La Direction Générale des Affaires Maritimes, de la Pêche et de l'Aguaculture; DGAMPA).

Designed by naval architecture firm Mauric, the 54-metre vessel will feature a wind-assisted propulsion solution specifically designed to reduce fuel consumption and atmospheric exhaust gas emissions.