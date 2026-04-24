FACTBOX | Falkland Islands in focus as the US considers changing its stance

The United States could seek to punish Britain for its lack of support on the Iran war by reviewing its position on London's claim to the Falkland Islands, an internal Pentagon email described to Reuters by a US official states.

The proposal on the remote British-ruled archipelago in the South Atlantic is among a range of options being considered by President Donald Trump's administration to pressure NATO allies it believes failed to support US military operations in the war with Iran.

What are the Falkland islands?

The Falklands are a group of islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, about 500 kilometres east of the Argentine mainland and roughly 13,000 kilometres from Britain. They consist of two main islands, East Falkland and West Falkland, and 778 smaller islands.

The first recorded landing on the Falklands was made in 1690 by English naval captain John Strong. Britain took formal possession of West Falkland in 1765 and while France and Spain each had settlements on the islands at different times, Britain reasserted control in 1833 and has administered the islands since.

The Falklands, whose population numbers about 3,660, have their own elected legislative assembly that manages domestic affairs. Most residents are of British descent, though the population also includes people from Saint Helena, Chile and the Philippines.

The economy is based mainly on fishing licences, farming and tourism.