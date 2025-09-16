Denmark to invest $253m in port and other infrastructure in Greenland, as US interest intensifies

Denmark on Tuesday announced plans to increase spending in Greenland, pledging DKK1.6 billion ($253 million) for healthcare and infrastructure investments between 2026 and 2029, as international interest in the Arctic island intensifies.

US President Donald Trump has said he wants to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. The strategically-located island is rich in oil, natural gas, and many minerals needed for high-tech industries.