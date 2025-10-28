Danish firm to supply new patrol boats to Norwegian Customs Service

Viking Life-Saving Equipment of Denmark has been selected to supply a new fleet of fast patrol and response craft to the Norwegian Customs Service (Tolletaten).
Viking said the new boats will enhance the Tolletaten's maritime capabilities and support its law enforcement and inspection duties in Norwegian waters.
The agreement between Viking and the Tolletaten covers the delivery of four boats. One boat will be powered by twin Mercury 350hp (kW) engines while the remaining three will each be fitted with three Mercury 500hp (kW) engines.
Deliveries are scheduled for 2026 and 2027, with options for additional vessels, in fulfilment of the contract, which has a value of approximately NOK43 million (US$4.3 million).
Viking said that the boats' advanced hull designs, combined with powerful Mercury propulsion systems, wil ensure rapid acceleration and precise manoeuvring in challenging sea conditions.
Both models will feature shock-mitigation technology and flexible deck layouts to support maritime law enforcement and patrol operations.