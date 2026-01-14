Commercial ships stay clear of Iran ports as tensions with US grow

Dozens of commercial ships have dropped anchor at a distance outside Iran's port limits in recent days, according to data and shipping sources, as tensions with the United States grow.

Such movements were precautionary given the tensions amid ongoing protests in Iran, the shipping sources said. Port limits are significant because they run a higher risk of collateral damage in the event of air strikes on nearby infrastructure.

The US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East, a US official said on Wednesday. This followed a senior Iranian official saying Tehran had warned its neighbours that it would hit American bases if Washington strikes Iran.