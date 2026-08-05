VIDEO | Iceland detains activist NGO vessel for disrupting whaling activities

The Icelandic Coast Guard and local police have seized a vessel being operated by an environmental activist group that was attempting to disrupt whaling activities in Iceland's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The interception took place on Friday, July 31, when personnel from the coast guard and local police boarded Bandero, a 65-metre motor yacht operated by the Paul Watson Foundation, while it was pursuing the whaling ship Hvalur 9 within the EEZ.

The crew of Hvalur 9 sought assistance from the coast guard, claiming that they were being threatened by the activists' vessel.