VESSEL REVIEW | US Coast Guard acquires response boat demonstrator for testing and evaluation

Safe Boats International of Bremerton, Washington, has handed over a new response boat to the US Coast Guard.

Safe Boats had been selected as one of four companies that will each build a response boat–small (RB-S) demonstrator vessel for the coast guard. Through this competitive demonstrator program, the coast guard will evaluate multiple vessel designs to inform its future procurement decisions.

The coast guard had stipulated that each contractor will deliver one demonstrator boat possessing design and performance characteristics that closely align with coast guard mission needs and requirements, and to deliver such a vessel within three months.