VESSEL REVIEW | US Coast Guard acquires response boat demonstrator for testing and evaluation
Safe Boats International of Bremerton, Washington, has handed over a new response boat to the US Coast Guard.
Safe Boats had been selected as one of four companies that will each build a response boat–small (RB-S) demonstrator vessel for the coast guard. Through this competitive demonstrator program, the coast guard will evaluate multiple vessel designs to inform its future procurement decisions.
The coast guard had stipulated that each contractor will deliver one demonstrator boat possessing design and performance characteristics that closely align with coast guard mission needs and requirements, and to deliver such a vessel within three months.
Fast multi-role platform
Safe Boats said that the RB-S platform will serve as a durable and survivable asset across a wide range of coast guard missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, ports and waterways security, and maritime response operations.
The Safe Boats RB-S demonstrator has a length of 32 feet (9.8 metres), a beam of 8.5 feet (2.6 metres), and two Mercury Verado 300hp (220kW) outboard engines that can deliver a top speed in excess of 40 knots. The vessel also has space for bow and stern weapons mounts for two 7.62mm machine guns.
Durable construction optimised for challenging conditions
The demonstrator features a full foam collar system constructed from closed-cell polyethylene foam encapsulated in a durable polyurethane membrane, eliminating the need for inflation, reducing maintenance and enhancing long-term reliability.
Safe Boats said that, beyond durability, the collar helps ensure vessel stability, performance, and crew safety in dynamic maritime environments.
Additional innovations include enhanced performance fins for increased lift and superior cornering, as well as a stepped transom hull design that allows the outboards to be mounted higher, thereby reducing drag and increasing speed and fuel efficiency. A “speed shoe” integrated into the keel further enhances hydrodynamic efficiency.
The boat’s aluminium hull has been engineered with air- and watertight integrity, having undergone pressure testing to prevent water intrusion. A self-bailing deck and concave lifting strakes contribute to improved handling and seaworthiness in challenging conditions.
Features for enhancing safety and comfort
Safe Boats said that crew safety and comfort are central to the vessel’s design. The onboard AC system therefore allows simultaneous operation of heating and air conditioning. This enables independent control of temperature, airflow and defogging, critical for maintaining visibility and reducing fatigue in all weather conditions.
Shock-mitigating seating from Shoxs further enhances crew endurance during high-speed operations.
The vessel also features modular MOLLE panel systems for mission-configurable storage and overhead-mounted visibility windows for enhanced situational awareness
An intelligent marine assistance system was supplied by Hefring Marine. The latter is an advanced technology platform that improves operational safety, efficiency, and survivability through real-time data and guidance.